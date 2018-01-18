Rumor has it that “Stranger Things” star,Millie Bobby Brown and young singer, Jacob Satorius are dating. They’ve been flirting back and forth on social media and were seen out at Disney World in Florida with Millie’s family for New Years. Seriously though, how cute are these two?!

Thanks for the bear ❤️ A post shared by Millie Bobby Brown (@milliebobbybrown) on Jan 12, 2018 at 5:25pm PST

Awwww check out Millie loving the teddy bear Jacob got for her!

Those socks thoooo 🍩 A post shared by Jacob Sartorius (@jacobsartorius) on Jan 17, 2018 at 2:33pm PST