By Genesis Robles
Filed Under:Jacob Satorius, Millie Bobby Brown

Rumor has it that “Stranger Things” star,Millie Bobby Brown and young singer, Jacob Satorius are dating. They’ve been flirting back and forth on social media and were seen out at Disney World in Florida with Millie’s family for New Years. Seriously though, how cute are these two?!

Thanks for the bear ❤️

A post shared by Millie Bobby Brown (@milliebobbybrown) on

Awwww check out Millie loving the teddy bear Jacob got for her!

Those socks thoooo 🍩

A post shared by Jacob Sartorius (@jacobsartorius) on

🔛🔝

A post shared by Jacob Sartorius (@jacobsartorius) on

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WZMX Hot 93.7

Ski Card
#BuckleUpCT: Get Social & Win Tickets!

Listen Live