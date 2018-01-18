Rumor has it that “Stranger Things” star,Millie Bobby Brown and young singer, Jacob Satorius are dating. They’ve been flirting back and forth on social media and were seen out at Disney World in Florida with Millie’s family for New Years. Seriously though, how cute are these two?!
Awwww check out Millie loving the teddy bear Jacob got for her!
Screen Actors Guild! Thank you SO much for recognizing me and our cast for the second year in a row! This means the world coming from you, our peers. I am so lucky and honored to have the privilege of playing Eleven – a strong, powerful, badass, strange, wonderful character! Can’t wait to celebrate with my Stranger Things family
Comments
Genesis RoblesMore from Genesis Robles