gonna go celebrate w some croquetas that my album went #1 in 100 countries!!!!!!!! throwback to when we did the shoot for the album in Miami in Lil Havana 🌴🌴🌴🌴🌸🌸🌸 i put the link in my bio if you haven listened yet

A post shared by camila (@camila_cabello) on Jan 14, 2018 at 11:55am PST