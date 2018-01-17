Photo: Sipa / USA Today

By Lauren Hoffman

The 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards will be held January 28, and it’s time for you to look back on the top songs of 2017. Whether you were dancing to “Despacito,” sharing your “Issues,” or even admitting “That’s What I Like,” all year long, it’s time to check out the nominees for Song of the Year.

Below, we explore each track that’s up for Song of the Year at Music’s Biggest Night. Multiple songs in this category contain profanity. Hear all the nominated cuts now at Radio.com.

“Despacito”- Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee Feat. Justin Bieber

You probably heard Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee’s “Despacito” everywhere you went this past year. The track was co-written by Fonsi, Daddy Yankee, and Erika Ender. The song became the ultimate hit when Justin Bieber was thrown into the mix. “Despacito” earned the Puerto Rican singer and rapper a No. 1 smash which was also named the most streamed song of 2017.

“4:44” – JAY-Z

Jay-Z released “4:44” as the lead single and title track of his thirteenth studio album in June of 2017. The American Rapper and music legend’s latest record has earned him eight nominations at this year’s GRAMMYs.

“Issues” – Julia Michaels

Julia Michaels’ debut single, “Issues,” is featured on her 2017 EP, Nervous System. The 24-year-old’s love song has been certified triple platinum, garnering her first-ever GRAMMY nomination. Michaels is also nominated in the Best New Artist category. Besides writing her own material, such as “Issues,” Michaels’ successes include Justin Bieber’s “Sorry,” Selena Gomez’s “Hands to Myself,” Britney Spears’ “Slumber Party,” and more.

“1-800-273-8255” – Logic Feat. Alessia Cara & Khalid

Logic’s “1-800-273-8255” featuring Alessia Cara and Khalid has become an anthem of hope for just about everyone. The song title is the phone number for the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. It was released as his third single from the American rapper’s third studio album, Everybody. Logic’s life-changing song was Billboard’s highest charting single of 2017.

“That’s What I Like” – Bruno Mars

Bruno Mars’ “That’s What I Like” was the second single to be released from his 24K Magic album. The singer-songwriter’s certified-platinum R&B track is a flashback to the early ’90s. We agree with Vulture when they say, “You’ll probably hear it at weddings forever.” Mars has earned a total of six nominations at this year’s GRAMMYs.

The 2018 GRAMMY Awards will broadcast live from New York City’s Madison Square Garden at 7:30 PM ET on CBS Sunday, January 28.