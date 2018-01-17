Photo: Anthony Behar / Sipa / USA Today

By Hayden Wright

Diddy has announced plans to donate $200,000 to French Montana’s Unforgettable healthcare campaign — an initiative that works to improve maternal health outcomes in Uganda. Specifically, the Suubi “Hope” Health Center will receive Diddy’s generous gift.

The donation will support “building out the maternal healthcare facilities – a prenatal care clinic, a birth house, a new ambulance and more,” according to Rolling Stone.

French Montana and The Weeknd each gave $100,000 to the initiative, bringing the total celebrity haul to $400,000 and counting. Diddy’s contribution includes $100,000 from his spirits label Ciroc, plus a matching donation from his own checkbook.

“I’ve always said my purpose is to inspire and empower the next generation to become great leaders – and to honor their hustle along the way,” Diddy said in a statement. “In addition to passing the torch to French, I’m showing my support for the work he is doing in Uganda. Not only will Ciroc be donating $100,000 to support the organization Mama Hope, I am matching the donation so that our stories and successes can benefit as many people as possible.”

The Suubi Health Center, based in Budondo, Uganda, serves local rural communities with a variety of medical services.