“This might be a fated year, when you find people who point you in the right direction and join you on the road. This could include a powerful new romantic interest, someone more intense and appreciative than you’ve ever known before. Thrills and intrigue may lure you in, so be leery of any unexpected requests, especially for money. The most risky times will be in March and April. You’re not one to confuse dreams with reality, and you know that reality matters. Watch for a mentor or major inspiration in November. Enjoy a powerful year!”

Read the complete horoscope here!