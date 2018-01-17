By Stevey Newnez
Stevey and Nancy are so excited about Season 2!

The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story is the second season of the FX true crime anthology television series American Crime Story. The season will premiere on January 17, 2018, and will consist of a total of 9 episodes. It will explore the murder of designer Gianni Versace by serial killer Andrew Cunanan, based on Maureen Orth‘s book Vulgar Favors: Andrew Cunanan, Gianni Versace, and the Largest Failed Manhunt in U. S. History 

Gianni Versace (Italian pronunciation: [ˈdʒanni verˈsaːtʃe], born Giovanni Maria VersaceReggio Calabria, 2 December 1946  15 July 1997) was an Italian fashion designer and founder of Versace, an international fashion house that produces accessories, fragrances, make-up, and home furnishings as well as clothes. He also designed costumes for the theatre and films. As a friend of Eric ClaptonDiana, Princess of WalesNaomi CampbellDuran DuranMadonnaElton JohnCherSting, and many other celebrities, he was one of the first designers to link fashion to the music world. Openly gay, Versace and his partner Antonio D’Amico were regulars on the international party scene. Versace was murdered outside his Miami Beach home at the age of 50

Stevey Newnez Spanish Word of The Day

is… “Asesinato” (Assassination)

 

