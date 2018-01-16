Tiffany Haddish. (Photo Credit: Theresa Bouche/AdMedia/SIPA)

Ever since her break out moment in the 2017 blockbuster Girls Trip, Tiffany Haddish has been EVERYWHERE. During an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live, Haddish talks about how she used Groupon to buy a swamp tour for herself and Will and Jada Smith.

From that interview, Groupon learned that Tiffany is actually in the top 1% of most frequent Groupon purchasers and has been a strong advocate with her fellow celebrities and co-stars. With that, they made Tiffany their new spokesperson!

“Nobody knows Groupon like I know Groupon,” Haddish said. “I’ve been speaking out for them for years. In fact, I should have already been their spokesperson. I’ve invested lots of money into buying Groupon deals, and it’s about time I got an even bigger return on my investment than just saving money at my favorite local businesses.”

Tiffany will be in Groupon’s commercial INCLUDING their commercial during the “big game”. This will be Groupon’s first commercial during the “big game” in 7 years and now because of Tiff, we know it will be funny.