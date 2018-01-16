MJT/AdMedia/SIPA USA, PA Images/SIPA USA, Frank Micelotta/PictureGroup/SIPA USA, Byron Purvis/AdMedia/SIPA USA, Frank Micelotta/PictureGroup/SIPA USA

by Kyle McCann

Who dropped the smoothest album of 2017? We’re about to find out as Music’s Biggest Night is right around the corner.

This year’s list of nominees has no shortage of talent, that’s for sure. The list of artists nominated for Best R&B Album at the 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards have a combined 56 lifetime noms, but only one of the nominees has every left the show with hardware.

Bruno Mars is only previous GRAMMY winner in the running to take home this year’s Best R&B Album award, though both Ledisi and Musiq Soulchild have been nominated for about a dozen GRAMMY awards each. PJ Morton was previously nominated in 2014, and this is 22-year-old Daniel Caesar’s first year ever being nominated. Check out more from each of the nominees below.

Freudian — Daniel Caesar

After building his fan base off of two critically acclaimed EPs, Caesar’s debut album was met with widespread praise. Nearly every review of the album has pointed out how beautifully the 22-year-old Canadian is able to integrate elements of gospel music into his 10-tracks dedicated to falling in and out of love.

Let Love Rule — Ledisi

At times heavy, deep, and moving, Ledisi’s eighth studio album was initially met with mixed reviews, as it wasn’t exactly what fans had come to expect. However, some critics say that the twelve-time GRAMMY nominee has simply recreated her brand of R&B. So, will this year be Ledisi’s year to finally pick up a win? We’ll have to watch to find out.

24K Magic — Bruno Mars

The five-time GRAMMY winner is basically a living, breathing hit maker! Although, while he certainly has a history of success, this is the “That’s What I Like” singer’s first year ever nominated in the R&B category. In addition to Best R&B Album, Mars’s 24K Magic is also nominated for Album of the Year and Record of the Year.

Gumbo — PJ Morton

Here’s a fun fact you may not know about the 36-year-old New Orleans native: an accomplished R&B musician in his own right, PJ Morton is also a member of pop-rock band Maroon 5. Gumbo is Morton’s fourth solo studio album. Its opening track, “First Began,” is also nominated for Best R&B Song at this year’s awards

Feel The Real — Musiq Soulchild

Since 2002, no artist has been nominated in the R&B category without a win more times than Philly’s own Musiq. But the lack of GRAMMY awards hasn’t slowed the 40-year-old down. This 24-track, double-disc album is the third Best R&B Album nomination for the mutli-Platinum selling, genre-bending, singer/songwriter.

The 2018 GRAMMY Awards will broadcast live from New York City’s Madison Square Garden at 7:30 PM ET on CBS Sunday, January 28.