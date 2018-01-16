The Peas brought their wake-up call to 'The Late Show.'
By Hayden Wright

Last night, the Black Eyed Peas stopped by The Late Show studio to perform a Martin Luther King Day edition of their fiery new track, “Street Livin.'” The song tackles social problems like systemic racism, gun violence, inequality and more—timely issues to bear in mind on the national holiday.

The Peas’ set on Colbert was filmed in black-and-white with visuals from the song’s music video. The clips depict historical struggles from equality through iconic photos.

Watch the Black Eyed Peas live on Colbert here:

 

