“Career may be your focus this year, but there’s plenty of fun in the other quarters of your life. Excel at doing your work, but don’t let the responsibility dampen your spirits, your love of love, or your dreams. You can be lucky in money matters mainly because you know how to be practical and not rely purely on luck. Some old talent or skill will find a creative outlet in June. Work diligently at things you enjoy and watch your pleasure become contagious. At year’s end, reflect and see how much you’ve learned and accomplished! Have a marvelous year!”

