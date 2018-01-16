By Chuck West
2 Chainz is back with another collab. This time with the iconic fashion brand Versace.

These new kicks have so much of 2 Chainz personality on them. If you follow him then you would know the Atlanta rappers taste for exquisite things.

So seeing him team up with an iconic brand like Versace isn’t at surprising.

No details have been released yet as far as price and retailers carrying the shoe. Stay tuned for more info in the coming days.

Meanwhile, drool over these photos below.

