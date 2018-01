Majid Jordan blessed us with their album, ‘The Space Between’ in October, giving is 13 great songs. They’ve been dropping dope visuals, and just dropped this music video for the song, ‘Gave Your Love Away,’ one of my favorite songs on the album. The video definitely has an old school rock/pop kind of vibe. Check it out!

🎹🎤 A post shared by Majid Jordan (@majidjordan) on Jan 11, 2018 at 2:06pm PST