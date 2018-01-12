Photo: Frank Micelotta / Anthony Behar / Richard Lui / Daniel DeSlover / imageSPACE / SIPA / USA Today

Who dropped the hottest song in 2017? We’re about to find out as music’s biggest night is right around the corner.

The list of nominees for Best Rap Performance at the 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards features some of hip-hop’s biggest stars. The rap category at the GRAMMY awards is one of our favorites and a pretty interesting one at that, especially since there are technically three “best song” categories. The Recording Academy awards a GRAMMY for Best Rap Song, Best Rap/Sung Performance, and the one we’ll look at below Best Rap Performance.

The nominations this year run the board from a legend in JAY-Z to a newcomer in Cardi B, as well as Big Sean, Migos, and critically acclaimed Kendrick Lamar.

“Bounce Back” – Big Sean

Could Big Sean’s third GRAMMY nomination become his first win? Released in late 2016, the lead single off of the Platinum I Decided album became Sean’s highest charting single to date.

“Bodak Yellow” – Cardi B

Perhaps the hottest track of 2017, “Bodak Yellow” helped the hip-hop newbie top the Billboard Hot 100 for three straight weeks — joining Lauryn Hill as the second solo female hip-hop star to ever achieve that distinction.

“4:44” – JAY-Z

The title track off of JAY-Z’s 13th solo album has been hailed by critics has a beautiful, heartfelt, and deeply introspective open-letter apology to his wife Beyoncé, whose Lemonade album had implied that JAY-Z had been unfaithful.

“HUMBLE.” – Kendrick Lamar

Despite being regarded as one of the top rappers in the game today, “HUMBLE.,” the lead single off K. Dot’s critically acclaimed DAMN., is only Lamar’s second number one single and his first solo number one.

“Bad And Boujee” – Migos Featuring Lil Uzi Vert

The quadruple Platinum lead single off of Migos’ Culture album was so hot that its opening bars, “Raindrops, drop tops,” almost instantly became an internet phenomenon. The track also became the first number one song for both Migos and Lil Uzi Vert.

The 2018 GRAMMY Awards will broadcast live from New York City’s Madison Square Garden at 7:30 PM ET on CBS Sunday, January 28.