“This may be the time for many small changes that will make big changes possible later. In fact, people could think you conservative or even stuffy, but in truth you’re rich in dreams and lofty ideas to make things better for everyone. You might find a special person who shares your dreams, perhaps in September or October. Treasure kindred spirits wherever you find them. Most people may think you’re clueless and openly disagree with you. Listen but don’t take any criticism to heart. You’re working and thinking on a higher plane. Have an enlightening year!”

