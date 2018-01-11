By Chuck West
Filed Under:CyHi the Prynce
<> Heineken Red Star Access Presents G.O.O.D. Music Event in Atlanta Hosted By Tahiry Featuring Cyhi da Prynce And Pusha T at Echelon 3000 on July 8, 2011 in Stone Mountain, Georgia.Photo Credit: Rick Diamond/ Getty Images Entertainment

CyHi The Prynce is starting the year off right with some new heat. 

The Atlanta rapper is back with some new music for us fans to vibe out to. This track is produced by Jonathan Hay and the beat has hardknocking drums with flutes sprinkled throughout. Of course CyHi did his thing on this joint!

CyHi The Prynce’s No Dope On Sundays was on my ‘Top 10 Albums of 2017’. If this is any indication for things to come in 2018, then we’re in store for a great follow up album.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WZMX Hot 93.7

Ski Card
#BuckleUpCT: Get Social & Win Tickets!

Listen Live