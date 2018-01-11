<> Heineken Red Star Access Presents G.O.O.D. Music Event in Atlanta Hosted By Tahiry Featuring Cyhi da Prynce And Pusha T at Echelon 3000 on July 8, 2011 in Stone Mountain, Georgia.Photo Credit: Rick Diamond/ Getty Images Entertainment

CyHi The Prynce is starting the year off right with some new heat.

The Atlanta rapper is back with some new music for us fans to vibe out to. This track is produced by Jonathan Hay and the beat has hardknocking drums with flutes sprinkled throughout. Of course CyHi did his thing on this joint!

CyHi The Prynce’s No Dope On Sundays was on my ‘Top 10 Albums of 2017’. If this is any indication for things to come in 2018, then we’re in store for a great follow up album.