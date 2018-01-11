Photo Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Lavar Ball and his company Big Baller Brand are being sued for $25k to an embroidery and screen-printing company called a Closet Collection that claims to have worked on his clothes. The lawsuit was filed in San Bernardino County by the owner of Closet Collection in November. Michael Sayer, the attorney for Closet Connection, said that Ball himself received the summons for the breach of contract lawsuit.

Sayer said they tried to get the money for about 3 months and BBB said they would pay about 7 times but kept pushing it back. To date, Closet Collection hasn’t received a payment. They served him they say they haven’t heard back from Lavar.