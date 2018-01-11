Fame and fortune is something a lot of rappers strive for because It can come fast. Connecticut by way of Jersey artist 2kz shows that with music their is room for a message and deeper meaning. 2kz recent musical offerings show us how he keeps afloat during life struggles. His song “Last Letter” featuring NYA is about his father’s story. 2kz learned back in 2012 that his father was diagnosed with Liver cancer. That traumatic time in his life is a up hill battle but has allowed him to grow musically to change the subject matter in music from drugs and gun violence to “love and life.” Check out the video below and song on iTunes.