“Anticipate a very busy, high-energy year. You may think you’re spending all your time and effort on other people, but everything you do will come back to benefit you. At times, you may yearn to float off into endless fantasy vacations, but you’re much too smart and together to let that happen. August and September may be the busiest and most confusing period, but any ruffled feathers with friends or co-workers will be smoothed by your pleasant and sincere manner. The best and most surprising events could come near the end, when everything starts to look new and different. Enjoy a brilliant year!”

