(Courtesy Atlantic/Jimmy Fontaine)

After serving 9 months of a 30 month sentence, Kevin Gates was released from prison. He was released on parole, and he will be on mandatory supervision. Gates’ attorney, Herschel Rush, said that aside from reuniting with his family and making music, Kevin plans to devote a lot of his time and resources to talk to troubled teens and share stories from his own life in hopes they’ll avoid the same pitfalls. Here’s his first Instagram post.