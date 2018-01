Just showed my brother and executive producer the final version of #honorup …wanted his honest opinion cause he’s snotty like me ..and he loved it #staytuned @damondashstudios #honorup in theaters… February 📸by #wifeyforlifey @raquelmhorn #investinwomen

A post shared by Dusko Poppington. (@duskopoppington) on Dec 8, 2017 at 5:52pm PST