By Hayden Wright

In what investigators are describing as a “criminal nuisance,” someone in New Zealand has apparently hacked the radio frequency of a police department to repeatedly blast N.W.A.’s seminal rap hit “F— Tha Police.”

In addition to playing the N.W.A. version of the song, the troublemaker also cranked the Rage Against the Machine cover of it as well, reports The Independent. Local authorities slammed the menacing act and called on the responsible party or parties to stop.

Inspector Kevin Lloyd said that the “prank” jeopardizes police operations and poses a public safety threat.

“It was putting people in danger,” he told The Otago Daily Times. “There’s no question that if it carries on and if they do what they’re doing it will delay a response. Any interference with a police radio constitutes a risk to public safety, and anyone caught doing this can face a penalty of criminal nuisance and up to one-year imprisonment.”