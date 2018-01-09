Photo Aaron Doster / USA Today

By Scott T. Sterling

There’s a new rapper in town, and he plays wide receiver for the Dallas Cowboys.

Cole Beasley has joined the ranks of athlete-turned-rapper with the release of his first single, “80 Stings.”

Related: Iggy Azalea Preps Comeback Single ‘Savior’ With Quavo



The track marks the launch of ColdNation Records, Beasley’s new label with music producer Victor “Phazz” Clark.

“Today, I am releasing my first song off of my album which will also be released later this spring,” Beasely shared in a press release on Twitter. “Music has been a passion of mine for quite some time now. It started as a kid in high school, in a car with my friends rapping for fun. In college I purchased a program called Studio One with money from a stipend check. That is when I started writing my own music.”

The Cowboys receiver that he’s in for the love of music, and has no plans on taking his rap on the road (“that lifestyle is not for me”). He insists he’s still first and foremost a father and a football player.

“Some people will question my loyalty to football, but the passion for that WILL NOT change,” he stressed. “My aim is to do exactly what I have been doing for the past 6 years, making music because that is what I enjoy doing.”

Beasley’s NFL career is chronicled in his rhymes, with the receiver name-checking both Cowboys QB Dak Prescott and owner Jerry Jones in one of his verses: “I’m bossed out but Sunday, Jerry’s boss now when I ball out, I’m a dog when Dak get the ball out.”

Check out Cole’s flow below.