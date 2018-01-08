Image courtesy Live Nation

Khalid is coming to the Toyota Oakdale Theatre next May and we want you to be in the building.

Khalid: The Roxy Tour will make a stop at the Toyota Oakdale Theatre on Saturday May 26th. Tickets are on sale now at Oakdale.com, but we want you to win them right here.

Listen for your chance to call-in all this week with Jenny Boom Boom. When you hear the cue to call, dial (860) 674-9307 and you could win a pair of tickets to see the show!