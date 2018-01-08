By Jenny Boom Boom
Image courtesy Live Nation

Khalid is coming to the Toyota Oakdale Theatre next May and we want you to be in the building.

Khalid: The Roxy Tour will make a stop at the Toyota Oakdale Theatre on Saturday May 26th. Tickets are on sale now at Oakdale.com, but we want you to win them right here.

Listen for your chance to call-in all this week with Jenny Boom Boom.  When you hear the cue to call, dial (860) 674-9307 and you could win a pair of tickets to see the show!

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WZMX Hot 93.7

Ski Card
#BuckleUpCT: Get Social & Win Tickets!

Listen Live