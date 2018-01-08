Image courtesy Webster Theater

Action Bronson is coming to the Webster Theater in Hartford this January, and we want you to be in the building!

On Saturday, January 20th, Action Bronson’s Blue Chips 7000 Tour makes a stop at the Webster Theater in Hartford. Tickets are on sale now at WebsterTheater.com… but all this week you can win tickets with Hot 93.7!

Listen for your chance to call-in all this week with DJ Bigg Man. When you hear the cue to call, dial (860) 674-9307 and you could win a pair of tickets to see the show!