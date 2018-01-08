Dame Dash debuts trailer to his upcoming film, Honor Up, executive produced by Kanye West.

The movie is about a drug lord’s lieutenant (starring Dash) struggling to maintain the code of honor and protect the family within his unruly crew after a Harlem shootout.

The film has an impressive cast, including Stacey Dash, Nicholas Turturro, Cam’ron, Murda Mook, Primo, and Smoke DZA.

Honor Up is filmed through a Lionsgate partnership and it will be showing in select theaters on February 16. Dame could have the next hood classic on his hands.

Watch below.