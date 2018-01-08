On her #LHHMIA debut, fans far and wide instantly recognized the star potential in Amara La Negra. A few days after her introduction we’re pleased to learn that this Afro-Latina has inked a multi-album record deal. Whoop, whoop! Amara may be new to some but she is no rookie in the industry. Since her start on Univision’s Sàbado Gigante as a child, Amara has been hustling to make a name for herself. Her goal, to crossover into mainstream media and with this multi-album deal with Fast Life Entertainment Worldwide and BMG, she will do just that. She shared a fierce picture announcing the news in an Instagram post. CLICK THE LINK IN THE BIO TO READ MORE! 📝: @_iparker_

A post shared by Love & Hip Hop (@lovehiphopvh1) on Jan 5, 2018 at 5:36pm PST