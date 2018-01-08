By Genesis Robles
“Look forward to more glamour this year, though perhaps with a touch of drama. Your charm and dreamy nature may draw admirers, and this could put an extra strain on your budget if you forget practicality. A lover may have a crazy – and expensive – idea during the summer. Laugh, be amused, but say no, thanks. You shine by your own light and don’t need a flamboyant partner. Energetically help others in September and see the generosity promptly returned. Surprising secrets could surface, but save big changes for the future. Enjoy an exciting year!”

