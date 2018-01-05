“You’ll have countless ideas that can help you and many others make this a great year. First, dream of ways to make good things happen, and then use your good judgment and try first what looks simplest and most practical. Luck is with you, especially in April when friends or relatives who used to argue now want to pitch in. Think things through, be good to yourself, and don’t shy away from challenges. You have the energy to meet them all. Stay willing to address criticism, particularly self-criticism, and have faith in yourself. Enjoy a year of progress and self-empowerment!”

https://www.horoscope.com/us/horoscopes/general/horoscope-general-birthday.aspx