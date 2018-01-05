By Genesis Robles
Filed Under:birthday horoscope, The Genesis Vibe

“You’ll have countless ideas that can help you and many others make this a great year. First, dream of ways to make good things happen, and then use your good judgment and try first what looks simplest and most practical. Luck is with you, especially in April when friends or relatives who used to argue now want to pitch in. Think things through, be good to yourself, and don’t shy away from challenges. You have the energy to meet them all. Stay willing to address criticism, particularly self-criticism, and have faith in yourself. Enjoy a year of progress and self-empowerment!”

https://www.horoscope.com/us/horoscopes/general/horoscope-general-birthday.aspx

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WZMX Hot 93.7

School Closings & Delays
Ski Card

Listen Live