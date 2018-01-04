By Genesis Robles
Filed Under:aliens, erykah badu, Hip Hop, interview, The Genesis Vibe
Erykah Badu with Rap Radar\'s Brian \"B-Dot\" Miller and Elliott Wilson

@donbbw got me feeling divided. 💜💜💜💜Badu x Don collab.

A post shared by THE UNICORN (@erykahbadu) on

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WZMX Hot 93.7

School Closings & Delays
Ski Card

Listen Live