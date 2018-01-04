2 Chainz / © Anthony Behar / SIPA
2 Chainz has been feeling slighted as of late. He was dropped from the final cut of Eminem’s latest album Revival and from Quavo and Travis Scott’s song “Modern Slavery”. Now to add insult to injury, the Governor’s Ball had the nerve to put his name in gen. pop. Check out his post below!
Whoever did this flyer need to do it over !!! No capp !! I put in to much work to settle !! I ain't goin for the buddy buddy Shit this year give me miness!!! #prettygirlsliketrapmusic platinum #4am platinum #gooddrank platinum #vibes platinum #bigamount platinum !! Numbers don't lie and neither do I !!!!
Brittany Jay