By Brittany Jay
Filed Under:2 Chainz
2 Chainz / © Anthony Behar / SIPA

2 Chainz has been feeling slighted as of late.  He was dropped from the final cut of Eminem’s latest album Revival and from Quavo and Travis Scott’s song “Modern Slavery”.  Now to add insult to injury, the Governor’s Ball had the nerve to put his name in gen. pop.  Check out his post below!

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WZMX Hot 93.7

School Closings & Delays
Ski Card

Listen Live