Subscribe to our new YouTube channel, “Before Curfew” where @lotves and I will show you our lives through our lens 🙏🙏🙏 videos soon come! 🌓// Swipe left // link in bio #beforecurfew #lo #genesis #thegenesisvibe #beyondselfish #videography #photography #art #artist #hartfordhasit #2018 #newyear #hiphop #music #love #couples #igcouples #rap #lotves #life #food #igfood #water

A post shared by Genesis ☀ | Before Curfew (@therealgenesisrobles) on Jan 2, 2018 at 2:52pm PST