“Creativity and networking will be your most powerful tools this year. Don’t be shy or afraid of chasing anyone away. Keep creative finances under control and avoid silly arguments over minor, short-lived problems. You may make several new friends, but few will stay for long. Enjoy them while they’re around and keep in touch if everyone likes. From now until June you may be busy with people socially and at work and then things calm down until the final month. Reflect and examine a year of relationship lessons that might lead to even more true love next year!”

