By Genesis Robles
Filed Under:birthday horoscope, Horoscope, The Genesis Vibe

“Creativity and networking will be your most powerful tools this year. Don’t be shy or afraid of chasing anyone away. Keep creative finances under control and avoid silly arguments over minor, short-lived problems. You may make several new friends, but few will stay for long. Enjoy them while they’re around and keep in touch if everyone likes. From now until June you may be busy with people socially and at work and then things calm down until the final month. Reflect and examine a year of relationship lessons that might lead to even more true love next year!”

https://www.horoscope.com/us/horoscopes/general/horoscope-general-birthday.aspx

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WZMX Hot 93.7

Ski Card
#BuckleUpCT: Get Social & Win Tickets!

Listen Live