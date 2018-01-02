By Stevey Newnez
Stevey Newnez had a Great time for the Holidays Check it out Right here!

Happy New Years #2018

Family Time 🎄🎉🎁🕺🏻🏆❄️🎥🎬👏🏾

Like Father Like Son 🎄🏆🇩🇴 #FelizNavidad

Happy Holidays From My Family 🎄🇵🇷🔥🏆🎉

@rockcenternyc 🎄🏆

#HappyNEWnezYear #2018 🎬🍾🔥🔥🎉🎥🎥🇩🇴🇵🇷

#HappyNEWnezYearsEve #2018 🏆🍾🔥🎥🎉🥂

