Weight Watchers just named DJ Khaled their new Social Media Ambassador. Now everyone always has weight-loss/Gym resolutions every year but Khaled will be documenting a day in the life tracking his weight loss and meal points.

“DJ Khaled has an incredibly authentic drive and passion to inspire others through his wellness journey and experiences on WW Freestyle,” Mindy Grossman, President and Chief Executive Officer, Weight Watchers International, Inc., said. “Being healthier is not just about weight anymore. It’s about overall health and wellness—being your best self. By capturing and sharing his process, he will enliven and inspire his community, showing that it’s possible to integrate healthy habits into your life.”

Khaled expressed to his fans that a big reason he joined was because his son super producer Asahd.

“My son is my love, my life, and I need to be great for him,” said DJ Khaled. “To be great is to be healthy; to be healthy means a shift in my lifestyle, and the new WW Freestyle program is all about healthier habits for my life. The WW program and community is my partner in this process to greatness, and I’m grateful for what’s to come and to share my journey with you all.”