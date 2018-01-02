“Happy birthday wishes! Look forward to a year of less stress and more domestic happiness. This can serve you well in the work world, where there’s also less stress but a few festering problems. Friends and co-workers are there with you to find solutions, especially when the bull can be taken by horns in late April or early May. Be cheerful, unintimidated, and realistic. Even if it takes until October, you’ll win respect and authority for your practicality and willingness to act when others won’t. A pleasant home life is the heart of it all this year. Rest, recover, and shine!”

