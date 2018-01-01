The 90’s Block Party featuring Guy, Jagged Edge, Ginuwine & Next is going down at The Bushnell in March, and we want you to be in the building!

The 90’s Block Party featuring Guy, Jagged Edge, Ginuwine & Next will be live at The Bushnell Theater on March 11, 2018. Guy feat Teddy Riley, creators of the New Jack Swing style, will be headlining this year’s Hartford 90’s Block Party. Founded by super-producer Teddy Riley, Guy’s 1988 self-entitled debut album became an instant smash with R&B hits such as “I Like”, “Groove Me”, and “Teddy’s Jam”. The group’s producer, Teddy Riley, became an in-demand songwriter and producer working with artists like Bobby Brown, Michael Jackson, Stevie Wonder, and Keith Sweat, among others.

Joining Guy and Teddy Riley on this year’s lineup is Jagged Edge & Ginuwine. Don’t miss the concert party that will have dancing all night long!

Tickets are on sale now at bushnell.org, but all this week you can win tickets with Hot 93.7!

Listen for your chance to call-in all this week with the Hot Morning Crew. When you hear the cue to call, dial (860) 674-9307 and you could win a pair of tickets to see the show!

*Artist lineup is subject to change. No Refunds or exchanges.