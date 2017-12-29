Photo: Michael Hurcomb / Sipa / USA / Today

By Scott T. Sterling

Some interesting new information has been alleged about Post Malone’s No. 1 hit, “Rockstar.”

A leaked version of the track featuring T-Pain and Joey Bada$$ taken by a fan as a remix has been called out as the original version, according to the rappers themselves.

“They took me off. And put 21 on,” T-Pain said on Twitter, referring to 21 Savage, featured on the released version. “Me and Joey had it first,” he added, in regards to Joey Bada$$.

Bada$$ joined the conversation in Twitter as well, backing up T-Pain’s claims and adding that he was a ghostwriter on the track.

“This is facts… I actually co-wrote the song w post,” Bada$$ posted, linking to a story about T-Pain’s claims. “Quietly got my first #1 off that,” he continued. “More ghostwriting in 2018.”

