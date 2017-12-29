By Genesis Robles
Filed Under:birthday horoscope, The Genesis Vibe

“Have a year rich in surprises. Many casual friends may come and go, and you’ll be able to surprise them and yourself with the happiness and ease with which you relate to each in turn. You may be attracted to the idea of permanence and security, but this isn’t the year to develop attachments. It’s a time to enjoy things and people while they’re in your life. Have no fear – the important ones will stay. Cling to nothing but your innermost dreams and have faith in your lucky way with people. Have a loving, charmed year!”

Read the full horoscope here!

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WZMX Hot 93.7

Ski Card
#BuckleUpCT: Get Social & Win Tickets!

Listen Live