I am absolutely honored to be the subject of one of Travis Prince’s paintings. Travis is an extremely talented artist from Pennsylvania who creates masterpieces while educating. He paints live on YouTube so he can interact with his supporters which is awesome. But while he’s painting, he listens to enlightening podcasts, and audios that have very interesting subject matter. He has multiple videos of this painting, and tons of other pieces as well. Check out his work and support my brotha!

This painting was inspired by a photo by the immensely talented Carlos DeLeon Jr, aka Lo, the mastermind behind the creative group Beyond Selfish. Tajah aka Taj Miraj and Nicole Sims hooked me up with the feathers and jewels, turning me into someone else!