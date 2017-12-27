(Photo by Bob Andres/Atlanta Journal-Constitution/TNS/Sipa USA)
Imagine being in Target, handling last minute Christmas shopping knowing you probably can’t afford to shop, but still wanting to make your kids smile Christmas morning. In walks T.I., ready to drop $20,000 to help you make the holidays extra special. Well, this happened for several single mothers IN REAL LIFE. Check out the heartwarming video below.
Wish I could've came earlier,stayed longer & done more for more people. ( @delta got in our business) But still I'm blessed to be able to do anything I can for those in need. Merry Christmas to everyone who helped me thumb through 20k in 30mins. If I missed you… I'll catch up with you next year!!! Happy Holidays to all of you!!!! From me and mines, to you and yours… MERRY CHRISTMAS 🎁!!!!
