Imagine being in Target, handling last minute Christmas shopping knowing you probably can’t afford to shop, but still wanting to make your kids smile Christmas morning.  In walks T.I., ready to drop $20,000 to help you make the holidays extra special.  Well, this happened for several single mothers IN REAL LIFE.  Check out the heartwarming video below.

