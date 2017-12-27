Chuck West gives his ‘Top 10 Albums of 2017’

This year has been one of the better years of music in recent memory. So many strong releases came out from not just some of the industry’s most popular acts, but from lesser known artists as well.

I took the liberty of posting a list of my favorite albums this year. As you’ll notice not every album is the Hip-Hop and R&B genre. See which ones I chose below!

Chuck’s Corner is a highway into the mind of Chuck West. An array of interesting subjects are covered. For more, subscribe and watch daily videos of Chuck’s Corner on YouTube. Follow Chuck West on Facebook @ChuckWestWorld and Instagram @chuckwestworld