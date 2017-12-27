“Reinvent yourself in the best of ways! It may be as simple as finally sloughing off that one annoying bad habit and suddenly feeling light and free. Money may be very important to you this year, but there shouldn’t be any lack of it. You may be rethinking your relationship to your own possessions and income, though. Have a relatively peaceful year, and you’ll possibly be asked to take a long trip in the fall, though you might have little desire to do so. You may end the year wanting to change how you think about everything. Improve, advance, and enjoy!”

