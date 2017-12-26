Image Courtesy XL Center

WWE Live Holiday Tour is coming to Hartford this winter on December 28th. Don’t miss your chance to see your favorite WWE Superstars LIVE here at the XL Center this Holiday Season!

Featured Matchups & Superstars:

John Cena Vs. Roman Reigns

Braun Strowman Vs. Kane

Seth Rollins & Dean Ambrose vs. Sheamus & Cesaro

Plus:

Finn Balor, Samoa Joe, Bray Wyatt, Sasha Banks, Alexa Bliss, Asuka, The Miz, Matt Hardy, Enzo Amore & more!

*Matchups & Superstars Subject to Change*

Tickets are on sale now through xlcenter.com and the XL Center box office, but we want you to win them with HOT 93.7.

Listen for your chance to call-in all this week during the Hot 8@8 with KidFresh. When you hear the cue to call, dial (860) 674-9307 and you could win a pair of tickets to see the show!