Keep it locked to HOT 93.7 all this week for your chance to win admission to First Night Hartford– all you have to do is call in and win!

First Night is a celebration of the New Year through the arts. It is an alcohol free, family-friendly, public celebration that marks the passage from the old year to the new with art, ritual and festivity.

The day is a multicultural, artistically unique, alcohol-free New Year’s experience with countless professional musicians, artists, performance groups and exhibits that inspire thousands of people of all ages to attend each year. It’s also an affordable way for everyone to ring in the New Year.

The day includes TWO spectacular fireworks shows at 6 PM and midnight in Bushnell Park that can be seen throughout the city by thousands of residents and visitors .

This is the 29th Anniversary of First Night Hartford, so be sure to come this year on Sunday, December 31, 2017.

Join the fun and keep the tradition going!

Listen for your chance to call-in all this week with the Hot Morning Crew, DJ Bigg Man, and Jenny Boom Boom. When you hear the cue to call, dial (860) 674-9307 and you could win a pair of wrist bands to experience First Night Hartford 2018!

For complete First Night Hartford schedule visit www.firstnighthartford.org or call 860-727-0050.

First Night Hartford is a non-profit 501 (c) 3 organization dedicated to building community and celebrating diversity through the arts. There are currently more than 70 First Night festivals annually presented in cities and towns nationwide.