By Genesis Robles
Filed Under:birthday horoscope, capricorn, Horoscope, The Genesis Vibe

IT’S CAPRICORN SEASON!

“Enjoy a year full of helpful people and almost endless resources. You may look like a shameless workaholic to others, but really, people and things just find their way to you when you need them. Be as intense and focused as you please, and don’t let anything intimidate you. You have a creative but practical touch with money, the toughness to follow your own plans, and incredible luck on your side. Accomplish as much as you can and don’t look back. Possibly complete some major cycle, and look forward to a new relationship or love. Have a brilliant year!”

Read the full horoscope here!

