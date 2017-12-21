Photo: Daniel DeSlover / Thomas B. Shea / Sipa / USA Today

By Scott T. Sterling

The wait for Travis Scott and Quavo from Migos’ new collaboration is almost over.

The two rappers’ joint project, Huncho Jack, Jack Huncho, is now scheduled to drop tonight at the stroke of midnight (Dec. 22).

Scott made the big reveal today on Instagram, also sharing the striking art from famous illustrator, Ralph Steadman, best known for his work with Hunter S. Thompson.

See the post below.