Janet Jackson was spotted cuddled up with her ex-boyfriend Jermaine Dupri during dinner last night in Atlanta.

The two ate dinner at STK Atlanta to celebrate the completion of Janet’s State Of The World Tour. Sources told ET that they were hand and hand in the VIP section of the restaurant and enjoyed the night cuddled up. They didn’t do dinner alone they were joined by Janet’s brother Randy and Big Boi from Outkast. I’m for this!

Will Smith is planning to produce a Biopic about Michael Jordan’s baseball career. Michael Jordan retired from the NBA back in 1993 and went to play in the minor league’s on the White Sox Double-A team the Birmingham Barons. But wait? I thought there was one already produced, SPACE JAM! Check out the full Trending Topics below.