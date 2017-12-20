By DJ Meechie

Wait a minute Diddy!

LaVar Ball announced today that he’s starting a basketball league for top prospected high school graduates that don’t want to attend college.

“Getting these players is going to be easy,” LaVar told ESPN. “This is giving guys a chance to get a jump start on their careet, to be seen by pro scouts, and we’re going to pay them because someone has to pay these kids.”

LaVar Ball plans to pay players up to $10,000 a month all funded by his Big Baller Brand. He’s looking for 80 players to fill 10 teams and will call the league “Ball’s Junior Basketball Association.”

The logo is already made which features LaVar son Lonzo Ball’s body outline.

Is it me or is this guy living in 3017! Go LaVar!

