By DJ Meechie
(Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

Hometown rapper Chris Webby drops his brand new album today titled WEDNESDAY“. This album is a compilation of music he released in 2017 with a few new unreleased tracks. Chris chose the albums track list based on his rabid fan responses along with streaming analytics throughout the year. The album features appearances from, Rittz, Justina Valentine, ANoyd, Jitta On The Track, Merkrules, Madi Wolf, Skrizzly Adams & more! This album is a new & improved version of Chris both musically & mentally. Download or stream the new album below and here the growth for yourself.

Itunes Link
Smart Link (Itunes, Apple Music, Spotify, Amazon, Google Play)
img 32311 Chris Webby Releases Wednesday The Album img 3232 Chris Webby Releases Wednesday The Album
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WZMX Hot 93.7

Ski Card
#BuckleUpCT: Get Social & Win Tickets!

Listen Live