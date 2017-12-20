(Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

Hometown rapper Chris Webby drops his brand new album today titled “WEDNESDAY“. This album is a compilation of music he released in 2017 with a few new unreleased tracks. Chris chose the albums track list based on his rabid fan responses along with streaming analytics throughout the year. The album features appearances from, Rittz, Justina Valentine, ANoyd, Jitta On The Track, Merkrules, Madi Wolf, Skrizzly Adams & more! This album is a new & improved version of Chris both musically & mentally. Download or stream the new album below and here the growth for yourself.

