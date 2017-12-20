“Prepare to be popular and spend time with many new friends this year. You may have some serious self-doubts at first, but you’re such a hard worker and you care so much about things being right as well as beautiful that the extra income may find its way to you no matter how strongly focused you are on yourself. You may be tested at home in June, but no one will be able to confuse or outperform you. Enjoy a calm routine until a busy schedule resumes in late fall. End the year thoughtfully and happily!”

https://www.horoscope.com/us/horoscopes/general/horoscope-general-birthday.aspx