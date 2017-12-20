By Genesis Robles
Filed Under:birthday horoscope, The Genesis Vibe

“Prepare to be popular and spend time with many new friends this year. You may have some serious self-doubts at first, but you’re such a hard worker and you care so much about things being right as well as beautiful that the extra income may find its way to you no matter how strongly focused you are on yourself. You may be tested at home in June, but no one will be able to confuse or outperform you. Enjoy a calm routine until a busy schedule resumes in late fall. End the year thoughtfully and happily!”

https://www.horoscope.com/us/horoscopes/general/horoscope-general-birthday.aspx

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WZMX Hot 93.7

Ski Card
#BuckleUpCT: Get Social & Win Tickets!

Listen Live